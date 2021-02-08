CTD officials kill terrorist, arrest five others after exchange of fire in wee hours

(@fidahassanain)

The CTD personnel conducted operation in Shah Latif Town area of Karachi against the terrorists who also hurled a hand grenade on the armored vehicle of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD)besides heavy firing.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 8th, 2021) Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) killed one terrorist and arrested five others after exchange of fire in the wee hours of Monday, the officials said on Monday.

The operation was conducted in Shah Latif Town area of Karachi against the terrorists. The terrorists hurled a hand grenade on the armored vehicle of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

“An explosive material has also been recovered from the terrorists,” said the law enforcement personnel.

A CTD DIG said that the officials during the operation recovered explosive material, suicide jackets and a rickshaw laden with explosive material from the arrested terrorist.

The DIG said: “ The identity of the terrorists is not yet known,”. But thanked that the CTD officials foiled terrorist attack in Karachi and other parts of the country, he added.