CTD operation in Rajanpur, five terrorists killed

RAJANPUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday killed five terrorists near Rojhan Indus highway, an area of district Rajanpur.

As per details, the CTD on a tip-off reached in Arbi Taba area and started search operation. Seeing the CTD team, the terrorists opened fire and in retaliatory fire five of the terrorists were dead. Arms and a bomb of 10 to 15 kg were recovered from the possession of the neutralized terrorists.

A team of Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) diffused the bomb sharply after reaching on the operational spot. Terrorists' dead bodies were removed to DHQ Rajanpur hospital by the police.

According to BDS In-charge Ghulam Abbas, it was a remote control bomb and it had foiled 'grand planning of terrorism'. No physical loss was reported to security forces, it was said. A further search operation got initiated in aftermath of the operation across the area.

DPO Ahsan Saifullah said police was taking part in the operation launched by security forces. Identifications and addresses of deceased terrorists would be unveiled after completing investigation. A heavy contingent of security force was deputed in different parts of tehsil Rojhan with search operation was continued till filling of this report.