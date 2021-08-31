UrduPoint.com

CTD Personnel Kill 11 Militants Of Daesh In Mastung Encounter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 09:07 PM

CTD personnel kill 11 militants of Daesh in Mastung encounter

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Balochistan killed 11 terrorist of Daesh during encounter in intelligence based operation in Qamar Mazarabad area of Mastung district and saved the area from major disaster on late Monday night

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Balochistan killed 11 terrorist of Daesh during encounter in intelligence based operation in Qamar Mazarabad area of Mastung district and saved the area from major disaster on late Monday night.

According to the CTD spokesman, the CTD team conducted raid at camp of wring leader of Daesh Abdul Hayee when terrorists opened fire and threw hand grenades at the CTD team during the operation.

At least 11 militants have been killed in retaliation by the CTD personnel.

The CTD spokesman said Abdul Hayee was involved in attack of police mobile team in May 2021 which had left two police martyrdom.

Ammunition including 4, SMGs with 360 rounds, 1 LMG with 80 rounds, 2 suicide jackets, 3, 9 mm pistols,15 kg explosive, prima cord, 8 hand grenades, 8 detonators and other arms were recovered from camp of the outlaws.

The first information report has been registered at the CTD police station Balochistan. Further investigation was underway to arrest remaining members of the network in the area.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Fire Militants Balochistan Police Police Station Mobile Suicide Mastung May From

Recent Stories

Global Village’s season 26 VIP Packs set for off ..

Global Village’s season 26 VIP Packs set for official release next Saturday th ..

10 minutes ago
 UAE President issues decree to enhance accountabil ..

UAE President issues decree to enhance accountability of ministers, senior offic ..

10 minutes ago
 Lavrov Calls on Azerbaijan, Armenia to 'Tone Down ..

Lavrov Calls on Azerbaijan, Armenia to 'Tone Down Rhetoric' to Ensure Karabakh R ..

3 minutes ago
 Covid-19 claims 35 more lives, infects 932 others

Covid-19 claims 35 more lives, infects 932 others

3 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Space Agency to Sign Cooperation Agreeme ..

Ukrainian Space Agency to Sign Cooperation Agreement With NASA - Kiev

3 minutes ago
 US Issues 'Corrected' Travel Advisory for Canada S ..

US Issues 'Corrected' Travel Advisory for Canada Saying Reconsider Travel - Stat ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.