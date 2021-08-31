CTD personnel kill 11 militants of Daesh in Mastung encounter

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Balochistan killed 11 terrorist of Daesh during encounter in intelligence based operation in Qamar Mazarabad area of Mastung district and saved the area from major disaster on late Monday night.

According to the CTD spokesman, the CTD team conducted raid at camp of wring leader of Daesh Abdul Hayee when terrorists opened fire and threw hand grenades at the CTD team during the operation.

At least 11 militants have been killed in retaliation by the CTD personnel.

The CTD spokesman said Abdul Hayee was involved in attack of police mobile team in May 2021 which had left two police martyrdom.

Ammunition including 4, SMGs with 360 rounds, 1 LMG with 80 rounds, 2 suicide jackets, 3, 9 mm pistols,15 kg explosive, prima cord, 8 hand grenades, 8 detonators and other arms were recovered from camp of the outlaws.

The first information report has been registered at the CTD police station Balochistan. Further investigation was underway to arrest remaining members of the network in the area.