CTD personnel martyred near Tanda Dam laid to rest

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The funeral prayers for the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police personnel, Mustafa and Zahid, who were martyred on Monday were offered at Police Lines here.

The two CTD officials were tragically martyred by unidentified armed assailants near Tanda Dam. The incident had sparked grief and condemnation.

The funeral ceremony was attended by high-ranking officials, including Additional IG CTD Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Regional Police Officer Kohat Abbas Majeed Marwat, DPO Kohat Zaidullah, Operation Commander Colonel Hidayat, SP CTD Kohat Saadat Khan, as well as army and police officers.

Family members, local dignitaries, and a large number of citizens also participated in the prayers to pay their respects to the fallen heroes.

The atmosphere was heavy with mourning as tributes were paid to the martyred personnel for their bravery and sacrifice in the line of duty.

Authorities had already launched an investigation to apprehend those responsible for the attack.

APP/azq-adi