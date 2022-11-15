CTD personnel succumbs to his injuries

An official of Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), who was injured in an exchange of firing with terrorists succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :An official of Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), who was injured in an exchange of firing with terrorists succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Tuesday.

According to an officer of CTD, Head Constable Arshad Jadoon succumbed to his injuries, adding that the cop got injured in an encounter on October 1st and since then he was on ventilator.