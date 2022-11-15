UrduPoint.com

CTD Personnel Succumbs To His Injuries

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2022 | 09:55 PM

CTD personnel succumbs to his injuries

An official of Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), who was injured in an exchange of firing with terrorists succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :An official of Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), who was injured in an exchange of firing with terrorists succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Tuesday.

According to an officer of CTD, Head Constable Arshad Jadoon succumbed to his injuries, adding that the cop got injured in an encounter on October 1st and since then he was on ventilator.

Related Topics

Sindh Injured Firing Exchange Colombian Peso October

Recent Stories

Khawaja Muhammad Asif criticizes PTI chief for bor ..

Khawaja Muhammad Asif criticizes PTI chief for borrowing heavy loans during four ..

56 seconds ago
 WHO recommends immediate skin to skin contact for ..

WHO recommends immediate skin to skin contact for babies born prematurely

57 seconds ago
 Anti-mafia reporter on trial for 'defaming' Italy' ..

Anti-mafia reporter on trial for 'defaming' Italy's far-right PM

59 seconds ago
 Bilawal vows to continue promoting tolerance, harm ..

Bilawal vows to continue promoting tolerance, harmony

3 minutes ago
 US Says to Keep Providing Air Defense Systems to U ..

US Says to Keep Providing Air Defense Systems to Ukraine After New Russian Missi ..

3 minutes ago
 Vodafone Set for Price Hikes, Layoffs Across Europ ..

Vodafone Set for Price Hikes, Layoffs Across European Market - Report

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.