CTD playing frontline role in war on terror: IGP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan said Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Police Department was playing the front-line role in war against terrorism.

Addressing the police officers during his visit to the CTD headquarters, the IGP said that efforts to curb anti-social and extremist elements were laudable. He said that timely actions by the officers and officials of the CTD foiled many terrorist plans and brought many high-profile terrorists to the court of law.

He said that the CTD officials should follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for their protection and gear up action against anti-social elements and terrorists.

During the visit, Addl IG CTD Muhammad Tahir Rai briefed the IG Punjab about performance of the CTD and ongoing operations. He shared that the CTD was doing intelligence-based operations against terrorists and anti-social elements and their facilitators across the province.

The IGP said that every CTD official should stand tall and firm against terrorist elements and carry out sacred duty of protecting the lives and properties of people.

The IGP also visited different sections at the CTD headquarters and asked officers about their working.