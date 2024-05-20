Open Menu

CTD Police Arrest 3 Arms Smugglers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2024 | 11:31 PM

CTD Police arrest 3 arms smugglers

The CTD Police Larkana on Monday arrested three arms smugglers, and recovered 51 fake arms licenses, arms, bullets and cars from their possession

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The CTD Police Larkana on Monday arrested three arms smugglers, and recovered 51 fake arms licenses, arms, bullets and cars from their possession.

According to CTD police, the smugglers identified as Juma Brohi, Alam Brohi and Muhammad Khan Brohi were arrested a day before for supplying weapons to the dacoits of Kuchi area of Shikarpure and other area.

The CTD police presented them before the court of the Third Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate, and the court granted them remand for two days.

Related Topics

Police Larkana From Court

Recent Stories

PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case

PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case

9 minutes ago
 Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manag ..

Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager

18 minutes ago
 Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justif ..

Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justifying' terrorism

18 minutes ago
 Free media, responsible opposition play crucial ro ..

Free media, responsible opposition play crucial roles in national development: S ..

19 minutes ago
 AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise ..

AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise in helicopter crash

19 minutes ago
 Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA for f ..

Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA for first major win

19 minutes ago
Police arrest two persons in murder case

Police arrest two persons in murder case

22 minutes ago
 ICC seeks arrest warrants for Israeli PM, defence ..

ICC seeks arrest warrants for Israeli PM, defence minister and Hamas leaders

27 minutes ago
 Business community condole tragic death of Iranian ..

Business community condole tragic death of Iranian President

22 minutes ago
 Murad Baloch calls on Governor Balochistan

Murad Baloch calls on Governor Balochistan

22 minutes ago
 City faces heatwave, temperature soars to 43.7°C

City faces heatwave, temperature soars to 43.7°C

22 minutes ago
 Bhai Khan Welfare association setup heat stroke ce ..

Bhai Khan Welfare association setup heat stroke centre

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan