CTD Police Arrest 3 Arms Smugglers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2024 | 11:31 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The CTD Police Larkana on Monday arrested three arms smugglers, and recovered 51 fake arms licenses, arms, bullets and cars from their possession.
According to CTD police, the smugglers identified as Juma Brohi, Alam Brohi and Muhammad Khan Brohi were arrested a day before for supplying weapons to the dacoits of Kuchi area of Shikarpure and other area.
The CTD police presented them before the court of the Third Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate, and the court granted them remand for two days.
