UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTD Police Arrested 370 Terrorists In 2020

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

CTD Police arrested 370 terrorists in 2020

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have arrested 370 terrorists during various operations across the province in 2020.

The CTD Police annual performance report revealed that 34.73 Kilograms explosive material, 87 hand grenades, 05 suicide jackets, 02 RPG, 438 detonators and 23 SMG were recovered in this year.

The report shows significant decrease in crimes rate with 83 percent decrease in kidnapping for ransom cases, 37 percent decrease in target killing and 11 percent decrease in extortion cases across the province as compared to last year.

Moreover, decrease in dacoity cases is 28 percent, robbery 27 percent, theft 15 percent and car snatching decrease by 4 percent.

Total 2234 cases of murder were reported and the number of accused arrested were 3296.

Khyber Pakthunkhwa Police arrested total 19010 proclaimed offenders in various search and strike operations in all district of the province.

Similarly, police seizes 2050 rifles, 6171 shot guns, 34265 pistols, 2844 Kalashnikovs, 464 kalakov, 206 hand grenades, 1371054 rounds, 1957 detonators, 2232 dynamites and 4 bombs.

Related Topics

Murder Target Killing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Kidnapping Car Suicide Robbery 2020 All

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Mohammed welcomes participants to Duba ..

46 minutes ago

Maulana Sherani calls meeting of other party leade ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zar ..

2 hours ago

Shaheed Malik Osama Tahir Memorial Table Tennis Ch ..

2 hours ago

CM Murad Ali Shah visits Bhutto family graveyard i ..

2 hours ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.