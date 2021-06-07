UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTD Police Arrests A Terrorist In Sukkur

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 02:10 PM

CTD Police arrests a terrorist in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The CTD Police, Sukkur, arrested BLA deputy commander at a terrorists' training camp of Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

According to SSP CTD Sukkur Abdul Azeem Tunio, the police on Sunday night arrested a most-wanted terrorist, Khuda Bakhsh Mari, involved in different cases of attacks on security forces from the limits of Airport Police Station in Site area.

He said the arrested terrorist was a deputy commander at the terrorist training camp of BLA, adding,after conducting attacks on the security forces in Balochistan, he had dumped ammunition in Kohlo area of Balochistan, while getting himself shelter in Sukkur.

Related Topics

Terrorist Balochistan Army Police Police Station Sukkur Sunday From Airport

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif enjoys grandson Junaid Safdar's polo ..

26 minutes ago

Final exams for grades 4-12 to begin tomorrow

29 minutes ago

'Would love to take wickets of Kohli, Morgan and B ..

1 hour ago

PSL 6: Ben Dunk falls injured during catching prac ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $70.21 a barrel F ..

2 hours ago

S&amp;P assigns ‘AA-’ issuer rating to Emirate ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.