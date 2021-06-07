CTD Police arrests a terrorist in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The CTD Police, Sukkur, arrested BLA deputy commander at a terrorists' training camp of Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

According to SSP CTD Sukkur Abdul Azeem Tunio, the police on Sunday night arrested a most-wanted terrorist, Khuda Bakhsh Mari, involved in different cases of attacks on security forces from the limits of Airport Police Station in Site area.

He said the arrested terrorist was a deputy commander at the terrorist training camp of BLA, adding,after conducting attacks on the security forces in Balochistan, he had dumped ammunition in Kohlo area of Balochistan, while getting himself shelter in Sukkur.