CTD Police Arrests MPA Faisal Zaman After Rejection Of Bail

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

CTD police arrests MPA Faisal Zaman after rejection of bail

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :After cancellation of Bail Before Arrest (BBA) from Anti Terrorist Court (ATC) Abbottabad on Monday, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police arrested MPA Faisal Zaman from the court on the charges of murder.

MPA Faisal Zaman was nominated in the murder case of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial deputy general secretary Malik Tahir Iqbal and his friend councilor Sardar Gul Nawaz.

The MPA was on bail before arrest (BBA) in a double murder case and was presented before the ATC Abbottabad for a hearing of the case where his request for extension of BBA was rejected and he was arrested by the CTD police Hazara.

Earlier, during the investigation, Ghazi police arrested a suspect of murder who had confessed that he had gunned down the PTI leader at the behest of MPA Faisal Zaman alias Jehazan Wala, who promised to pay him Rs2 million for the task.

On 13th September Malik Tahir Iqbal and his companion were on the way back to Ghazi from Kotehra village after offering Fateha for the departed soul of one of their supporters when they came under attack and lost their lives.

