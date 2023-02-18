UrduPoint.com

CTD Police Foils Terror Bid, Arrests Female Suicide Bomber In Quetta

Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2023 | 10:39 PM

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Police along with sensitive agencies arrested an alleged female suicide bomber and recovered suicide jacket at Satellite town area of Quetta According to the spokesman of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Balochistan, acting on a tip off on late Friday night, the CTD team along with sensitive agencies conducted successful operation at the area near Ladies Park and apprehended an alleged female suicide bomber of the banned organization Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) and recovered from her handbag suicide jacket with attached 4 to 5 kg explosive martial

The spokesman said that she was planning to attack any important installations or security forces in Quetta which was foiled by the security forces.

The spokesman reported that the arrested woman has been identified as Mah Pul wife of Bibarg alias Nadeem.

Further investigation was underway.

