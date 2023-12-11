Open Menu

CTD Police Nab Two Afghan Extortionists, Eight Facilitators: DIG

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2023 | 03:40 PM

CTD police nab two Afghan extortionists, eight facilitators: DIG

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Mohmand in an operation against extortionists on Monday arrested two Afghan extortionists along with eight facilitators, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) CTD Imran Shahid said in a press conference here.

He said that the accused were also doing business of illegal money exchange and honey in Peshawar and Lahore, adding that they were the operatives of the banned outfit Tehrik-e-Taliban and one of the facilitators was affiliated with the medical sector.

The DIG said that the accused were blackmailing a citizen and threatened to kill him.

The CTD police recovered two chequebooks being used for the transfer of extortion money, Rs three million cash and a vehicle.

SSP CTD Najam-ul-Hassan told the media that, "CTD was working to arrest other terrorists and their facilitators adding that 1600 Afghans were involved in terrorism, extortion and other crimes and 90 per cent of Afghan SIMs were being used by them".

APP/adi

Related Topics

Lahore Afghanistan Peshawar Police Exchange Business Threatened Vehicle Money Media Million

Recent Stories

The Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee Discuss the ..

The Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee Discuss the Need for a Ceasefire in Gaza ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammad Hafeez determined for Australia Test chal ..

Mohammad Hafeez determined for Australia Test challenge

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs Awarded Top Honors in Global, Region ..

Dubai Customs Awarded Top Honors in Global, Regional Government Communication

1 hour ago
 The New Champion Unleashed - realme C53 Goes on Sa ..

The New Champion Unleashed - realme C53 Goes on Sale in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 LHC directs police to present Khadija Shah at 2pm ..

LHC directs police to present Khadija Shah at 2pm today

3 hours ago
 Petrol price likely to decrease after fall in glob ..

Petrol price likely to decrease after fall in global market prices

3 hours ago
Spirit of interfaith harmony permeates Pakistan: M ..

Spirit of interfaith harmony permeates Pakistan: Masood

3 hours ago
 Ushna, Mishi Khan spearhead boycott against global ..

Ushna, Mishi Khan spearhead boycott against global brand ‘Zara’

3 hours ago
 Article 370: Indian SC declares IIOJK integral par ..

Article 370: Indian SC declares IIOJK integral part of country

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensiv ..

Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensive Analysis

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan