CTD police nab two Afghan extortionists, eight facilitators: DIG

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Mohmand in an operation against extortionists on Monday arrested two Afghan extortionists along with eight facilitators, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) CTD Imran Shahid said in a press conference here.

He said that the accused were also doing business of illegal money exchange and honey in Peshawar and Lahore, adding that they were the operatives of the banned outfit Tehrik-e-Taliban and one of the facilitators was affiliated with the medical sector.

The DIG said that the accused were blackmailing a citizen and threatened to kill him.

The CTD police recovered two chequebooks being used for the transfer of extortion money, Rs three million cash and a vehicle.

SSP CTD Najam-ul-Hassan told the media that, "CTD was working to arrest other terrorists and their facilitators adding that 1600 Afghans were involved in terrorism, extortion and other crimes and 90 per cent of Afghan SIMs were being used by them".

