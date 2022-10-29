CTD Punjab arrested eight suspects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab conducted 387 combing operations in different districts of the province and arrested eight suspects during the current week.

According to a spokesman, the CTD teams recovered 1,385-gram explosive material, eight detonators, 25 flags of a proscribed outfit, 43 pamphlets and two pistols.

The team arrested the suspects from Lahore, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan and Rawalpindi. Those arrested were identified as Noor ,Talha, Anus Khan, Manzoor Sarfraz, Ehsanullah, Siddique Shahzad, Tahir Saleem and Asghar Nasir. They all belonged to banned organizations.

During the combing operation, 145 alleged terrorists were detained and 76 cases were registered, the spokesman said.