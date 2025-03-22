Open Menu

CTD Punjab Arrests 11 'terrorists' In 166 Operations

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2025 | 04:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted 166 intelligence-based operations in different cities of Punjab and arrested 11 terrorists.

The CTD spokesperson said on Saturday that operations were carried out in Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Pakpattan, Gujrat, Chakwal, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Faisalabad. He said a dangerous Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorist was arrested from Mianwali, along with explosives. The CTD officials recovered explosives, improvised explosive devices (IEDs, two detonators, 19 safety fuses, 26 feet of wire, pamphlets, cash and prime cards from other terrorists.

The terrorists were identified as Haider Sultan, Wali Rehman, Zubair, Amin, Akbar, Maqsood Khan, Umair, Zafar Iqbal, Ibrahim Qasmi, Mohibullah, and Saddam Hussain. During 1,475 combing operations this week, 422 suspects were arrested, added the spokesman.

The CTD officials say that 61,603 people were questioned in combing operations, as the department was pursuing the goal of a safe Punjab.

