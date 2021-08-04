UrduPoint.com

CTD Punjab Arrests 18 Suspects

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted 59 intelligence based operations in the province during the last seven days.

According to a CTD Punjab spokesperson, 49 suspects were interrogated and 18 had been arrested.

The CTD arrested Mazhar Abbas from the city who belonged to Al-Qaida and was planning to attack government buildings in the city.

The CTD arrested another accused, Attaul Rehman Farooqi, who belonged to banned organization TTP and he was distributing hate material among people and collecting funds for his organizationThe CTD officials also recovered improvised explosive device (IED), handgrenade, prima card,detonator, a pistol, ammunition and other items from the accused.

