CTD Punjab arrests 4 suspects in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab arrested four suspects and interrogated 39 others during 37 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) across the province.

According to the CTD spokesman, the department conducted various IBOs across the province to effectively tackle the challenge of terrorism in the country, particularly target killing of security officials.

During the operations, three suspects - Muhammad Yousaf, son of Muhammad Yaqoob; Ashraf Kamboh, son of Ghulam Nabi, and Habib-ur-Rehman, son of Inayatullah belonged to the defunct organisation, ISIS, were arrested from Gujranwala .

The CTD also recovered 2,500-gm explosive material, three detonators,11-ft safety fuse, three cell phones, two CNIC and Rs 17,760 in cash from them.

However, another suspect namely Muhammad Usman, son of Muhammad Saeed, belonging to defunct organisation 'Daesh' was arrested from Chiniot. He was collecting fund for financial support of his organisation while a receipt book and cash Rs 13,300 were also recovered from him.