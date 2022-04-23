UrduPoint.com

CTD Punjab Arrests 7 Suspects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2022 | 06:22 PM

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab conducted 16 information-based operations (IBOs) in different districts of the province and arrested seven suspects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab conducted 16 information-based operations (IBOs) in different districts of the province and arrested seven suspects.

According to a spokesman, the CTD teams also recovered 885gm explosives, six detonators, safety fuse 9ft, 66 banned / hate materials, Rs 41,210 in cash and three mobile phones from the possession of the arrested accused.

The arrested suspects were identified as Abdul Aziz, Rasheed Ahmad, Muhammad Arshad Jamal, Ghulam Hussain, Atiqur Rehman, Abdul Aziz and Muhammad Awais.

They all belonged to banned organisations.

