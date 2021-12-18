CTD Punjab arrests 9 suspects, recovers explosives

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab conducted 42 information-based operations (IBOs) in different districts of the province, investigated 45 suspects and arrested nine of them

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab conducted 42 information-based operations (IBOs) in different districts of the province, investigated 45 suspects and arrested nine of them.

According to a CTD spokesman, one suspect identified as Romanullah, son of Noor Alam Khan, was arrested from Multan. The officials recovered from him half-a-kilogram of high explosives, quarter-a-kilogram of low explosives, two non-electric detonators, safety fuse of 5m, prima cord 1.82m, nails 1.5kg, ball-bearings 750gm, one pistol of 30-bore with six bullets, and Rs 2,350 in cash from him.

The CTD arrested three suspects, identified as Subhanallah, son of Attaullah, Luqman Shah, son of Bakhat Zada and Jam Dad, son of Bahadar Khan, from Lahore. The officials recovered from them explosives 550gm, one pistol with five bullets, five non-electric detonators, safety fuse 15feet and Rs 6,930 in cash from them.

The team also arrested two suspects namely Sartaj alias Shan, son of Muneer Khan, and Muhammad Wasal, son of Aurangzaib, from Toba Tek Singh and recovered explosives 1,815g, safety fuse wire 14feet, two detonators and Rs 4,100 in cash from them.

The official sources said six arrested suspects belonged to defunct organisation Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and they wanted to use explosives for terrorist activities.

The team arrested three persons including a woman identified as Nadeem-ul-Hassan, son of Muhammad Shafi from Chiniot, Mehran Alvi, son of Allah Wasaya, from Khushab and Aiman Maria, wife of Usama Zaffar, from Lahore and recovered two receipt books, carbon-paper, ball-point, Rs 18,950 in cash, a copy of CNIC, 37 stickers, 25 pamphlets and 15 banned books 'Niday-e-Haq' from them. They belonged to defunct organisation Daesh. They were distributing pamphlets and collecting funds for financial support of the organisation. They were also distributing banned books among people and motivating them to join the organisation.