UrduPoint.com

CTD Punjab Arrests Five Suspects

Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2022 | 04:30 PM

CTD Punjab arrests five suspects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab conducted 24 information-based operations (IBOs) in different districts of the province and arrested five suspects.

According to a spokesman, the CTD teams recovered three hand-grenades, two mobile-phones, one pistol, one pouch belt, 12 stickers of flag of Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan (SSP), three magazines, 20 pamphlets of proscribed organisation Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), seven banned books and as many banned booklets, Rs 8,600 in cash and one flag of banned TTP from the accused.

They were arrested from different district including Multan, Bahawalpur, Vehari and Khanewal. The arrested accused were identified as Muhammad Hussain, Tabassum Sagheer, Muhammad Azeem, Ahmad Hassan and Syed Tanzeel-ur-Rehman.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Punjab Bahawalpur Khanewal Vehari From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th April 2022

7 hours ago
 Russia Evacuated 716 From Mariupol on Saturday - M ..

Russia Evacuated 716 From Mariupol on Saturday - Ministry

16 hours ago
 Rumours about change in Army leadership absurd, ba ..

Rumours about change in Army leadership absurd, baseless: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain ..

17 hours ago
 Pakistan Sports Board for a proposal to control do ..

Pakistan Sports Board for a proposal to control doping in sports

17 hours ago
 Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.