CTD Punjab arrests five suspects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab conducted 24 information-based operations (IBOs) in different districts of the province and arrested five suspects.

According to a spokesman, the CTD teams recovered three hand-grenades, two mobile-phones, one pistol, one pouch belt, 12 stickers of flag of Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan (SSP), three magazines, 20 pamphlets of proscribed organisation Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), seven banned books and as many banned booklets, Rs 8,600 in cash and one flag of banned TTP from the accused.

They were arrested from different district including Multan, Bahawalpur, Vehari and Khanewal. The arrested accused were identified as Muhammad Hussain, Tabassum Sagheer, Muhammad Azeem, Ahmad Hassan and Syed Tanzeel-ur-Rehman.