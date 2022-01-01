UrduPoint.com

CTD Punjab Arrests Nine Suspects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2022 | 07:04 PM

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has conducted 119 extensive intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in different districts of the province and arrested nine suspects

According to CTD spokesman, the teams of CTD also recovered explosive material, five hand grenades, cash, electric detonators, electric cable, safety fuse 17ft, electric switches, one pistol, 70 banned magazines and books, 50 stickers of a banned organization and four mobile phones from the possession of the arrested accused.

According to CTD spokesman, the teams of CTD also recovered explosive material, five hand grenades, cash, electric detonators, electric cable, safety fuse 17ft, electric switches, one pistol, 70 banned magazines and books, 50 stickers of a banned organization and four mobile phones from the possession of the arrested accused.

They were arrested from different districts including Okara, Chiniot, Sargodha and Gujrat.

The arrested have been identified as Muneeb Ahmad, Rafique Haider, Muhammad Nadeem, Muhammad Iqbal, Saeed Muhammad, Hamad-Ur-Rehman Alias Arham Ullah, Shoukat Hussain Alias Usama Khurasani, Akhtar Khan, Ahmad Aftab s/o Aftab Elahi Khan. They all belonged to banned organizations.

CTD Punjab is proactively pursuing its goal of safe and secure Punjab and will not leave any stone unturned in its efforts to bring terrorists and anti-state elements behind bars.

