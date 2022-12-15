CTD Punjab arrests 'terrorists' involved in Johar Town blast

Additional IG CTD Punjab Imran Mahmood said in a video announcement on Thursday that terrorists involved in the Johar Town blast had been apprehended by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

A case about the Johar Town blast was registered and investigated by the CTD Punjab "and I thank Punjab Chief Minister Chaurdhry Parvez Elahi and the provincial government for their determined support at every step," he said and added that the CM took personal interest in the case.

"Irrefutable evidence of India's direct involvement in the Johar Town blast have been found. The agents of India and the Indian intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), are fully involved in it," the additional IG CTD Punjab added.