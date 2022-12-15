UrduPoint.com

CTD Punjab Arrests 'terrorists' Involved In Johar Town Blast

Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2022 | 07:09 PM

CTD Punjab arrests 'terrorists' involved in Johar Town blast

Additional IG CTD Punjab Imran Mahmood said in a video announcement on Thursday that terrorists involved in the Johar Town blast had been apprehended by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Additional IG CTD Punjab Imran Mahmood said in a video announcement on Thursday that terrorists involved in the Johar Town blast had been apprehended by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

A case about the Johar Town blast was registered and investigated by the CTD Punjab "and I thank Punjab Chief Minister Chaurdhry Parvez Elahi and the provincial government for their determined support at every step," he said and added that the CM took personal interest in the case.

"Irrefutable evidence of India's direct involvement in the Johar Town blast have been found. The agents of India and the Indian intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), are fully involved in it," the additional IG CTD Punjab added.

Related Topics

India Chief Minister Punjab Government

Recent Stories

IHC reserves verdict on admissibility of plea agai ..

IHC reserves verdict on admissibility of plea against NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz As ..

2 minutes ago
 IHC orders to start work on lawyers' complex

IHC orders to start work on lawyers' complex

2 minutes ago
 Back from underworld: Greek city's cultural rebirt ..

Back from underworld: Greek city's cultural rebirth

2 minutes ago
 Toshakhana case: Court summons Imran on Jan 9 over ..

Toshakhana case: Court summons Imran on Jan 9 over plea for criminal proceedings ..

2 minutes ago
 First Lady Begum Samina Alvi stresses awareness to ..

First Lady Begum Samina Alvi stresses awareness to reduce deaths by breast cance ..

9 minutes ago
 Court extends Azam Swati's judicial remand

Court extends Azam Swati's judicial remand

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.