Sat 10th July 2021

CTD Punjab conducted 23 IBOs in last 7 days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab conducted 23 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) across Punjab during the last seven days in view of the recent terrorism incidents, according to official sources.

A spokesperson for the CTD said 23 suspects were interrogated during these operations, and two alleged terrorists -- Abdul Samad son of Aslam Khan and Ikram-Ullah Khan were arrested. Abdul Samad was arrested from Sialkot, and he belonged to defunct organisation Daesh. Explosive material was recovered from his custody.

The ISIS stickers, 980gm explosive material, safety fuse 68 inch, one non-electric detonator and one mobile phone were recovered from him.

Ikram-Ullah Khan, son of Shahbaz Khan, was arrested from Nankana Sahib. He belonged to defunct organisation Jash-e-Mohammad (JeM). He was collecting funds for his organisation. Four receipt books, 25 stickers of JeM, eight monthly booklet namely "Muslim Children", nine monthly "Al-Merabtoon", one CNIC and Rs 76,100 in cash were recovered from him.

