CTD Recovers Huge Cache Of Arms, Arrests Two

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2023 | 04:10 PM

CTD recovers huge cache of arms, arrests two

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from two accused, from Paposh Nagar area of the megalopolis.

According to In-charge CTD Investigation wing, the accused were arrested on a tip off and the recovered arms, ammo were to be used in terrorist activities.

The weapons recovered included a Kalashnikov along with two magazines, 51 9mm pistols, 5000 bullets of 30 bore pistol, 1000 bullets of 9mm pistol and 500 bullets of Kalashnikov.

The accused arrested were identified as Fahad Baloch and Zahid Baloch. Zahid Baloch is a habitual criminal and had been sent to jail a number of times before.

Cases had been registered and further investigations were underway.

