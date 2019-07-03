UrduPoint.com
CTD Registers 23 Cases Against Jud, LeT, FIF Leaders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 05:30 PM

The Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) registered 23 cases against leadership of Jamat ud Dawa (JuD), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) for making assets from terrorism financing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :The Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) registered 23 cases against leadership of Jamat ud Dawa (JuD), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) for making assets from terrorism financing.

According to CTD press release issued here on Wednesday, those leaders were booked including Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, Abdul Rehman Makki, Malik Zafar Iqbal, Ameer Hamza, Muhammad Yahya Aziz, Muhammad Naeem Sh, Mohsin Bilal, Abdul Raqeeb, Dr Ahmad Daud, Dr Muhammad Ayub, Abdullah Ubaid, Muhammad Ali, Abdul Ghaffar and others.

The cases were registered in Lahore, Gujranwala and Multan on July 1-2 for collection of funds for terrorism financing through assets/properties made and held in the Names of trusts/non-profit organisations (NPO) including Al-Anfaal Trust, Dawat ul Irshad Trust, Muaz Bin Jabal Trust, Al Hamd Trust and Al Madina Foundation Trust.

Investigations have been launched into matters of JuD, LeT and FIF regarding their holding and use of trusts to raise funds for terrorism financing.

They made these assets from funds of terrorism financing, whereas these assets were used to raise more funds for further terrorism financing.

Hence, they committed multiple offences of terrorism financing and money laundering under Anti Terrorism Act 1997.

They will be prosecuted in Anti Terrorism Courts for commission of these offences.

These Assets/NPOs have already been taken over by the government in compliance with the United Nations Sanctions.

The CTD launched the crackdown and large scale investigations into financing matters of Proscribed Organisations (Jud/JeT) in connection with implementation of United Nations Sanctions against these Designated Entities & Persons as directed by NSC (National Security Committee) in its meeting of January 1, 2019 chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan for implementing National Action Plan.

