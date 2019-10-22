(@imziishan)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Tuesday registered a case against unknown suspects involved in Quetta's Spinny Raod blast under anti-terrorism act which left five injured on Monday evening.

Kharot Abad Police Station's SHO Noor Hassan has registered a case in CTD Station against unknown suspects under Anti-Terrorism act.

However,the bomb blast left five people including three policemen injured.