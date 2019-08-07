UrduPoint.com
CTD Registers Case In Quetta's Mission Chowk Blast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 05:05 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Wednesday registered a case against unknown suspects involved in Quetta's Mission Chowk blast which left one dead and 13 injured the other day.

Qaid Abad Police Station's SHO has registered a case in CTD Station against unknown suspects under Anti-Terrorism act.

Provincial Civil Hospital's Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr. Saleem Abro told APP that 8 injured of explosion have been discharged from hospital after becoming their conditions stable while five others were being treated in trauma center and two of them were stated in serious condition.

