CTD registers FIR against terrorists involved in Lahore’s Johar Town blast

The CTD officials have mentioned three unknown men in the First Information Report (FIR) under charges of murder, attempt to murder, terrorism and explosive act against the terrorists who carried out the blast near Hafiz Saeed residence.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 24th, 2021) A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on complaint of Station House Officer (SHO) Abid Baig against the terrorists invovled in bomb blast that left five people dead and 27 others injured Johar Town.

Three unknown men were mentioned in the FIR.

At least five people including a six-year old boy were killed while 23 others got injured in the bomb blast that hit the place near Hafiz Saeed in Johar Town.

IGP Inam Ghani confirmed that it was a bomb blast that was planted inside a car that went off.

“A bomb planted in the car went off. The culprits could not reach their target due to barriers.

“The police were the target of the bomb blast,” said IGP Ghani.

He said that ball bearing driven by the bomb hit the injured. The IGP said that CTD investigated such cases and would investigate it throughouly.

According to the police, the vehicle used in the blast was a stolen 2010 Toyota Corolla. The car was being used on open letter after it was sold by a resident of Hafizabad two years ago.