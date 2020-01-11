UrduPoint.com
CTD Registers FIR Of Quetta's Satellite Town Blast

Sat 11th January 2020 | 08:45 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday has registered First Information Report (FIR) of Satellite Town blast in provincial capital against unknown attackers which left Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) among 15 martyrs and 20 injured on Friday evening.

The FIR was registered under sections 302 (punishment for premeditated murder), 324 (attempted murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code and 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

However, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), prayer leader among 15 were martyred and 20 other sustained injuries in the blast inside the mosque when they were offering Maghrib prayer there near Ghausabad area.

The police sources said investigation was being continued to collect evidences from the site of blast. According to civil hospital sources, eight of them injured were discharged after provision of first medical aid over their stable condition and 12 of them are being treated, six of them were reported to be in serious condition. Funeral prayer of martyred DSP Aman Ullah was offered which was attended by government stakeholders, Inspector General of Police Balochistan Mohsin Hassan Butt, police officials and a large number of his relatives. A huge number of people and relatives of the victims offered funeral prayer of four of the martyrs including prayer leader at Ghausabad area.

