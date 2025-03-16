Open Menu

CTD Registers FIR On Urmar Blast

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2025 | 04:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) A case has been registered at the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station regarding the recent explosion in the Urmar area of Peshawar which claimed the life of Mufti Munir Shakir.

Police said on Sunday that the FIR of the incident was filed by the Station House Officer (SHO) Urmar against unknown militants. The report stated that police arrived at the scene after receiving information about an explosion outside a mosque. Upon arrival, they found that the blast had injured four individuals, including Mufti Munir Shakir. Unfortunately, Mufti Shakir succumbed to his injuries at Lady Reading Hospital.

The FIR detailed that the explosive device was planted outside a specific small gate of the mosque.

As soon as Mufti Shakir entered, the blast occurred. Authorities have labeled the incident as part of the ongoing wave of terrorism in the region.

Earlier, police had sent a formal request to the CTD for the registration of a terrorism-related case against unknown suspects. Officials confirmed that an investigation into the Urmar explosion is underway. The blast was caused by approximately 600 grams of explosives, which were placed strategically near the mosque's small gate.

Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas. As of now, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

