CTD rejects media reports about arrest of terrorist involved in Anarkali blast

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday refuting the media reports about arrest of a terrorist namely Saifur Rehman involved in Anarkali blast, clarified that no terrorist involved in Anarkali blast was arrested by the CTD.

A spokesman for the CTD said that all the speculations pertaining to arrest of a terrorist of Anarkali blast were totally baseless.