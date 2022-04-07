UrduPoint.com

CTD Rejects Media Reports About Arrest Of Terrorist Involved In Anarkali Blast

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2022 | 09:18 PM

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday refuting the media reports about arrest of a terrorist namely Saifur Rehman involved in Anarkali blast, clarified that no terrorist involved in Anarkali blast was arrested by the CTD

A spokesman for the CTD said that all the speculations pertaining to arrest of a terrorist of Anarkali blast were totally baseless.

