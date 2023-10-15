Open Menu

CTD Releases List Of Most Wanted 128 Terrorists

Umer Jamshaid Published October 15, 2023 | 12:20 PM

CTD releases list of most wanted 128 terrorists

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Sunday published the list of 128 more wanted criminals with the head money of each of the criminals enlisted in the released list.

The price on the head of wanted terrorists has also been fixed, along with the pictures, CNIC number, place, father record.

The head money of the terrorists has been fixed from Rs. 300,000 to Rs. 10 million, the document issued by CTD here on Sunday. The name of the informant will be kept confidential, a CTD official said.

Related Topics

Price Money Criminals Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 13 England Vs. Afghan ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 13 England Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Wh ..

7 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi unites regulators to steer future of sma ..

Abu Dhabi unites regulators to steer future of smart and autonomous vehicle oper ..

51 minutes ago
 Jay Vine claims victory for UAE Team Emirates in T ..

Jay Vine claims victory for UAE Team Emirates in Türkiye

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2023

4 hours ago
 ADEK to launch 4th Rize University Fair tomorrow

ADEK to launch 4th Rize University Fair tomorrow

12 hours ago
JUIF condemns Israel’s brutality in Palestine; c ..

JUIF condemns Israel’s brutality in Palestine; calls for immediate end

13 hours ago
 Rublev downs Dimitrov to set up Shanghai final wit ..

Rublev downs Dimitrov to set up Shanghai final with Hurkacz

13 hours ago
 India PM Modi confirms 2036 Olympics bid

India PM Modi confirms 2036 Olympics bid

13 hours ago
 Africa hears pledges but little action at IMF-Worl ..

Africa hears pledges but little action at IMF-World Bank talks

13 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Baja Challenge: Andreas Borgmann crowned ..

Abu Dhabi Baja Challenge: Andreas Borgmann crowned champion in Cars category, Aa ..

13 hours ago
 Napoli striker Osimhen to undergo injury scan

Napoli striker Osimhen to undergo injury scan

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan