CTD Releases Sketch Of Facilitator Of Khyber Mosque Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 09, 2023 | 08:21 PM

CTD releases sketch of facilitator of Khyber mosque blast

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday released sketches of the facilitator of suicide attack on a mosque in district Khyber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday released sketches of the facilitator of suicide attack on a mosque in district Khyber.

The CTD has announced a cash reward for the person who would provide information related to the facilitator identified as Abdullah alias Salman.

The name of the informer would be kept secret, the CTD assured.

It said that the facilitator of the suicide attack was identified as Ansar alias Abuzar, who provided the suicide vest and a Russian-made Kalashnikov to the attacker.

