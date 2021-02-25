UrduPoint.com
CTD Role Crucial In Eradicating Terrorists, Extremists: IGP

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani has said that the role of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) is crucial in eradicating terrorist and extremist elements.

While giving instructions to the officers during his visit to the Punjab CTD Headquarters here on Thursday, he said the intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in the province had helped curtail terrorism incidents significantly.

The IGP said the process of cracking down on terrorists and their facilitators, especially financiers, should be continued while the activities of groups or organisations inciting extremism and sectarianism should be closely monitored. He said that while continuing operations under the National Action Plan (NAP), the noose against extremist elements should be further tightened, and action should be taken against those involved in broadcasting speeches and content based on religious hatred and in violation of the Loudspeaker Act.

He said that search, sweep, combing and intelligence-based operations in sensitive districts should be intensified to eradicate the miscreants while district police teams should ensure full cooperation with the CTD teams in these operations.

Additional IG CTD Wasim Ahmed Khan informed the meeting that the CTD had registered 1,468 cases so far and arrested 1,955 accused. During the IBOs, 766-kg explosives, 665 grenades, 57 suicide jackets, 1,555 detonators and other items were recovered.

During the operations, 164 SMGs, 363 pistols, 31 rockets, seven launchers, 29,948 bullets and 204 magazines were recovered.

As many as 1,600 CDs, 414 books, 5,640 pamphlets/ advertisements and 3,994 magazines containing hateful material were recovered.

A total of 367 cases were registered against those responsible for hate speech and terrorist facilitators, while 485 accused involved in hate speech and 548 facilitators were arrested for aiding and abetting terrorists, he added.

