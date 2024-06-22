CTD Rounds Up Suspected Financier Of TTP From Jamshoro
Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2024 | 08:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has claimed to have arrested a suspect allegedly involved in arranging funding for Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in a raid conducted in the Jamshoro district.
An official informed here on Saturday that the suspect Muhammad Zaman alias Adil had also received training about the use of weapons in Afghanistan.
According to the official, Adil was responsible for arranging for transmitting funds to the TTP.
