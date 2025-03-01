CTD Seeks Public Assistance In Identifying Suicidal Of Akora Blast
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2025 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday released an image of the severed head of a suspected suicide bomber involved in the recent attack at Jamia Haqqania, Akora Khattak.
The department has urged the public to help identify the individual by providing any relevant information, including their name, parentage, and residence.
The department also announced a reward of Rs 500,000 to anyone who provides accurate details regarding the suspect. CTD has assured that the identity of the informer would be kept strictly confidential.
Citizens with any information can contact CTD at 091-9212591 or via mobile at 0315-9135456.
