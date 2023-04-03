UrduPoint.com

CTD Seizes Huge Cache Of Arms, Arrests Three

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2023 | 04:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday arrested three accused and recovered a huge cache of arms that were reportedly used in terrorist activities.

According to the CTD spokesman, the CTD Investigation with the assistance of a Federal intelligence agency carried out a raid near Erum Shopping Mall, Sher Shah Suri Road, and arrested Wisal Hussain Afridi, Yasir Mohammand and Atta Muhammad Afridi.

The accused transported the seized arms from Peshawar to Karachi via a passenger bus. The CTD also seized the bus used for the transportation of arms.

Recovered weapons include an LMG, six 9mm pistols, eight 30-bore pistols, a pen pistol, 16 magazines, 200 bullets of 30 bore and 750 bullets of 9mm.

Cases have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations were underway.

