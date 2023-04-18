CTD SHO among four arrested for kidnapping

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :The Cantt police on Tuesday recovered a citizen who was kidnapped for ransom and arrested four alleged kidnappers including a Station House Officer (SHO) of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) recovering Rs 587,000 ransom money.

According to a police spokesman, one Muhammad Yousaf registered a report with Cantt police station some two days back that his brother Muhammad Daud has been kidnapped for the sake of ransom.

The Cantt police, under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, took immediate action and arrested four alleged kidnappers from the forestry area near Dhappanwala Bund by using modern scientific methods.

The arrested accused included CTD SHO Haider Ali, Muharar Umar Khattab, gunman Ghulam Fareed and kidnapper Zahid while another civilian accused namely Ghulam Fareed escaped from the scene by taking advantage of forests and darkness.

The police also recovered Rs 587,000 ransom money from them.

The police recovered the kidnapped person Muhammad Daud from a private room of the arrested CTD SHO. Further investigation from the arrested accused was underway.

On this occasion, DPO Dera said that there was no room for such black sheep in the police. Such police officers and personnel would be dealt with iron hands, he added.

Those who persecute citizens in police uniform would never be pardoned, the DPO mentioned.