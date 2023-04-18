UrduPoint.com

CTD SHO Among Four Arrested For Kidnapping

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2023 | 04:30 PM

CTD SHO among four arrested for kidnapping

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :The Cantt police on Tuesday recovered a citizen who was kidnapped for ransom and arrested four alleged kidnappers including a Station House Officer (SHO) of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) recovering Rs 587,000 ransom money.

According to a police spokesman, one Muhammad Yousaf registered a report with Cantt police station some two days back that his brother Muhammad Daud has been kidnapped for the sake of ransom.

The Cantt police, under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, took immediate action and arrested four alleged kidnappers from the forestry area near Dhappanwala Bund by using modern scientific methods.

The arrested accused included CTD SHO Haider Ali, Muharar Umar Khattab, gunman Ghulam Fareed and kidnapper Zahid while another civilian accused namely Ghulam Fareed escaped from the scene by taking advantage of forests and darkness.

The police also recovered Rs 587,000 ransom money from them.

The police recovered the kidnapped person Muhammad Daud from a private room of the arrested CTD SHO. Further investigation from the arrested accused was underway.

On this occasion, DPO Dera said that there was no room for such black sheep in the police. Such police officers and personnel would be dealt with iron hands, he added.

Those who persecute citizens in police uniform would never be pardoned, the DPO mentioned.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Money From

Recent Stories

&#039;Epic Story Media&#039; partners with Bidaya’s &#039;Mansour’ franchise

45 seconds ago
 EHS, MBZUAI collaborate to advance efforts in scie ..

EHS, MBZUAI collaborate to advance efforts in scientific research and innovation ..

16 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Palau

31 minutes ago
 COP28 President-designate concludes visit to China ..

COP28 President-designate concludes visit to China with common understanding to ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs announces working hours during Eid A ..

Dubai Customs announces working hours during Eid Al-Fitr

2 hours ago
 TAQA Group completes US$1.5 billion dual tranche 5 ..

TAQA Group completes US$1.5 billion dual tranche 5-year and 10-year bond offerin ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.