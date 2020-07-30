CTD Sindh arrests 2 target killers belonging to MQM-Londo

(@FahadShabbir)

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh Police on Thursday claimed to have apprehended two alleged target killers belonging from MQM-London, a private news channel reported

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh Police on Thursday claimed to have apprehended two alleged target killers belonging from MQM-London, a private news channel reported.

Announcing the arrests, the Incharge CTD Ali Raza said that the arrested individuals have been identified as Faisal Ali Khan and Nizamuddin and were part of the target killing team of the party's Pak Colony sector.

They were planning to form new teams of target killing in the city, he said adding that they were arrested during raids in district West area of the city.

The accused are involved in weapon distribution, extortion, and other criminal activities. "We have also recovered two pistols and ammunition from their possession," he said.