Open Menu

CTD Sindh Foiled Arms Smuggling Attempt

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2024 | 07:21 PM

CTD Sindh foiled arms smuggling attempt

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Intelligence Wing Sindh on Saturday detained an accused person on Saturday during an operation on Hub Rover Road

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Intelligence Wing Sindh on Saturday detained an accused person on Saturday during an operation on Hub Rover Road.

According to the private news channel, the said person arrived heading towards Karachi with a large number of arms from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the CTD officials, eight 9mm pistols, four thirty-bore rifles, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were recovered from the accused. CTD arrested the accused and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Road Hub From

Recent Stories

DC chaired meeting on preparations for general ele ..

DC chaired meeting on preparations for general election

4 minutes ago
 PFA declares 1,100 food workers unfit

PFA declares 1,100 food workers unfit

4 minutes ago
 Financial inclusion of special people leads to soc ..

Financial inclusion of special people leads to social, economic progress: Presid ..

3 minutes ago
 CTD arrested 11 terrorists from Punjab, including ..

CTD arrested 11 terrorists from Punjab, including Lahore

4 minutes ago
 Elderly woman's body recovered

Elderly woman's body recovered

5 minutes ago
 Couple injured in gas fire incident

Couple injured in gas fire incident

5 minutes ago
Police holds flag march regarding general election ..

Police holds flag march regarding general elections

10 minutes ago
 People's court to give its verdict on Feb 8: Kh As ..

People's court to give its verdict on Feb 8: Kh Asif

10 minutes ago
 Sherry Rehman unveils PPP elections manifesto focu ..

Sherry Rehman unveils PPP elections manifesto focusing economy, climate resilien ..

7 minutes ago
 LESCO load-shedding schedule for Sunday

LESCO load-shedding schedule for Sunday

8 minutes ago
 8 shops sealed over illegal commercial use

8 shops sealed over illegal commercial use

7 minutes ago
 Suspect associated with banned outfit remanded CTD ..

Suspect associated with banned outfit remanded CTD's custody

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan