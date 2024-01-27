CTD Sindh Foiled Arms Smuggling Attempt
Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2024 | 07:21 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Intelligence Wing Sindh on Saturday detained an accused person on Saturday during an operation on Hub Rover Road.
According to the private news channel, the said person arrived heading towards Karachi with a large number of arms from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
According to the CTD officials, eight 9mm pistols, four thirty-bore rifles, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were recovered from the accused. CTD arrested the accused and started further investigation.
