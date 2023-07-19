CTD starts identification of suicide attacker on FC personnel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday sent blood samples of suicide attackers on FC personnel for Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) test and identification.

An official of KP police said that the teams of CTD visited the blast site here last night and obtained CCTV footages in the vicinity of Hayatabad and also recorded the statements of the residents near the explosion.

The teams also obtained the engine and chassis number of the vehicle used in the blast and sent for forensic check and identification of the owner.

It is pertinent to mention here that a suicide blast occurred on FC's vehicle in Phase 6 of Hayatabad areas the other day in which eight FC personnel were injured.