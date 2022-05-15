CTD Sukkur arrested a terrorist in a major operation

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :CTD Sukkur has claimed to have arrested a terrorist of banned ISIS in a major operation.

Four grenades, 10 detonators and wires were recovered from the arrested terrorist.

According to a CTD spokesman on Sunday, the arrested terrorists were involved in the January 23 Obauro suicide bombing, which killed two of the terrorists' accomplices, Abdul Hameed and Imamuddin Pitafi.

The arrested terrorist were trained to make suicide jackets and bombs. The terrorist is under investigation.