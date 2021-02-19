CTD Sukkur arrests a terrorist in a operation

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Sukkur has arrested a terrorist of banned outfit during an operation in Sukkur on late night of Thursday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Sukkur has arrested a terrorist of banned outfit during an operation in Sukkur on late night of Thursday.

According to the CTD spokesperson, the CTD personnel conducted a raid in Bagarji area of Sukkur and arrested a terrorist of banned organization.

He said that the arrested terrorist has been identified as Asghar Hussain Khokar.

He further informed that the arrested accused has confessed carrying out several terrorist activities in Karachi during preliminary investigation.

The CTD personnel also recovered explosive material from the arrested terrorist meant to be used in terrorist activities in the province.