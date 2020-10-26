UrduPoint.com
CTD Sukkur Kills Two Terrorists

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 02:31 PM

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Police Sukkur have shot dead two terrorists of banned organisation TTP

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Police Sukkur have shot dead two terrorists of banned organisation TTP.

According to CTD Police Sukkur, an encounter took place with terrorists near Jaccababad on Sunday late night, who were on a motorcycle from Balochistan, entering Sindh to carry out a suicide attack on the public rally of the 12th Rabiul Awal.

Police said that terrorists attacked a CTD team, which retaliated and in exchange of firing two TTP terrorists were killed.

Over 300 ball bearings, 1 kg explosive material, 600 gram nut and bolts, one metre detonator wire of 300 grams of iron and two TT pistols were recovered from their possession. Both terrorists were identified as Mujeebullah and Muhammad Anwar, while an FIR of the incident registered at CTD Police Sukkur.

