UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTD Summons Dr Farooq Sattar, Anees Advocate

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 11:37 PM

CTD summons Dr Farooq Sattar, Anees Advocate

Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Friday summoned Dr Farooq Sattar and Anees Advocate in relation to the three MQM militants, having links with the Indian intelligence agency, who arrested last week

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Friday summoned Dr Farooq Sattar and Anees Advocate in relation to the three MQM militants, having links with the Indian intelligence agency, who arrested last week.

According to CTD Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Omar Shahid Hamid, a CTD team served the notice at the house of Dr Farooq Sattar and at his temporary residence, Dr Farooq Sattar has been summoned on Saturday to appear before the investigating authorities in case no. 54/2021 registered at the CTD Civil Lines Police Station.

According to the notice, the arrested terrorists had told the investigators that they got affiliation with India's Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) with Dr Farooq Sattar's assistance.

Omar Shahid Hamid further said Anees Advocate had also been summoned for questioning about his role in terrorist incidents in Hyderabad.

Earlier on May 28, 2021, the CTD had exposed a big terrorism network of MQM formed in Sindh by arresting three alleged terrorists belonging to Karachi and Hyderabad.

The CTD with the assistance of a Federal intelligence agency had arrested Naeem Ahmed, Imran Ahmed and RAW-trained Aleemuddin from near Landhi Railway Station and recovered arms, ammunition and hand grenades from their possession.

Accused Naeem Ahmed, on the instructions of party high command from abroad, had formed the six-member gang, for killing opponents and for terrorist activities. Naeem, who belonged to Hyderabad, was the senior most party activist and Joint In-charge of Sindh Organizing Committee. He had been arrested several times earlier and had been to jail for his involvement in cases of bomb blasts, terrorism and others.

Accused Imran, also a senior most party activist and former Sector In-charge, Zonal Member and UC Chairman, had been involved in attacks on a police station, killing police personnel and others. He had also been to jail.

Aleemuddin, a senior activist of APMSO, had been arrested and sent to jail for his involvement in killing police personnel by firing on police mobiles and other crimes. Number of terrorism cases against him were already underway.

The three had came from Hyderabad to kill opponents and confessed that they had been directed by the party high command from South Africa to run the newly formed network from interior parts of Sindh for which they had brought arms and ammo to Karachi.

A Kalashnikov, two pistols along with rounds and three hand grenades were recovered from their possession.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh India Firing Terrorist MQM Militants Police Farooq Sattar Police Station Jail Hyderabad South Africa Landhi May From

Recent Stories

Facebook Announces Trump's Ban to Last 2 Years

3 minutes ago

Govt to overcome corona challenge through effectiv ..

3 minutes ago

Veteran Valverde shows old class as Criterium ente ..

3 minutes ago

ECOSOC chief Munir Akram urges global commitment t ..

3 minutes ago

PTI lawmakers stage protest against not being allo ..

5 minutes ago

Islamabad police register FIR, constitute team to ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.