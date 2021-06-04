CTD summons Dr Farooq Sattar, Anees Advocate

Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Friday summoned Dr Farooq Sattar and Anees Advocate in relation to the three MQM militants, having links with the Indian intelligence agency, who arrested last week

According to CTD Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Omar Shahid Hamid, a CTD team served the notice at the house of Dr Farooq Sattar and at his temporary residence, Dr Farooq Sattar has been summoned on Saturday to appear before the investigating authorities in case no. 54/2021 registered at the CTD Civil Lines Police Station.

According to the notice, the arrested terrorists had told the investigators that they got affiliation with India's Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) with Dr Farooq Sattar's assistance.

Omar Shahid Hamid further said Anees Advocate had also been summoned for questioning about his role in terrorist incidents in Hyderabad.

Earlier on May 28, 2021, the CTD had exposed a big terrorism network of MQM formed in Sindh by arresting three alleged terrorists belonging to Karachi and Hyderabad.

The CTD with the assistance of a Federal intelligence agency had arrested Naeem Ahmed, Imran Ahmed and RAW-trained Aleemuddin from near Landhi Railway Station and recovered arms, ammunition and hand grenades from their possession.

Accused Naeem Ahmed, on the instructions of party high command from abroad, had formed the six-member gang, for killing opponents and for terrorist activities. Naeem, who belonged to Hyderabad, was the senior most party activist and Joint In-charge of Sindh Organizing Committee. He had been arrested several times earlier and had been to jail for his involvement in cases of bomb blasts, terrorism and others.

Accused Imran, also a senior most party activist and former Sector In-charge, Zonal Member and UC Chairman, had been involved in attacks on a police station, killing police personnel and others. He had also been to jail.

Aleemuddin, a senior activist of APMSO, had been arrested and sent to jail for his involvement in killing police personnel by firing on police mobiles and other crimes. Number of terrorism cases against him were already underway.

The three had came from Hyderabad to kill opponents and confessed that they had been directed by the party high command from South Africa to run the newly formed network from interior parts of Sindh for which they had brought arms and ammo to Karachi.

A Kalashnikov, two pistols along with rounds and three hand grenades were recovered from their possession.