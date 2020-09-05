UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTD Takes Action Against 218 Persons For Spreading Hate Speech On Social Media

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 06:58 PM

CTD takes action against 218 persons for spreading hate speech on social media

Strict legal action has been taken against 218 persons involved in spreading hate speech on social media before and during the month of Muharram

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Strict legal action has been taken against 218 persons involved in spreading hate speech on social media before and during the month of Muharram.

According to CTD Punjab press release issued here on Saturday, cases were registered against 87 persons and they were sent to jail, 43 people were detained under section 3 MPO (Maintenance of Public Order) in this regard. More than 4,000 social media sites containing hate speech were got blocked through PTA (Pakistan Telecom Authority).

Names of these 218 persons, from all sects, are being included in the 4th Schedule of Anti Terrorism Act 1997 to keep a surveillance on their activities.

They will not be able to spread hate speech when they are in 4th schedule.

Additionally, during first 10 days of Muharram, legal action was taken against 57 persons involved in spreading hate speech on social media in shape of arrests under Anti Terrorism Act and detentions under MPO 1960.

The strong legal actions by LEAs have resulted in peaceful Muharramin year 2020. The government is determined not to allow anyone incitesectarian hatred and it would maintain peace in the society at all costs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Jail Social Media 2020 All From Government Muharram

Recent Stories

Industrial revolution will be key to resetting fut ..

16 minutes ago

New School Year in Iran Starts Ahead of Schedule D ..

2 minutes ago

Nawaz to return on medical team's advice: Ahsan Iq ..

2 minutes ago

Power supply to remain suspended Adyala grid stati ..

2 minutes ago

ADEK ensures access to education opportunities for ..

31 minutes ago

Defence day signifies bravery, sacrifices of our a ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.