CTD takes action against 218 persons for spreading hate speech on social media

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Strict legal action has been taken against 218 persons involved in spreading hate speech on social media before and during the month of Muharram.

According to CTD Punjab press release issued here on Saturday, cases were registered against 87 persons and they were sent to jail, 43 people were detained under section 3 MPO (Maintenance of Public Order) in this regard. More than 4,000 social media sites containing hate speech were got blocked through PTA (Pakistan Telecom Authority).

Names of these 218 persons, from all sects, are being included in the 4th Schedule of Anti Terrorism Act 1997 to keep a surveillance on their activities.

They will not be able to spread hate speech when they are in 4th schedule.

Additionally, during first 10 days of Muharram, legal action was taken against 57 persons involved in spreading hate speech on social media in shape of arrests under Anti Terrorism Act and detentions under MPO 1960.

The strong legal actions by LEAs have resulted in peaceful Muharramin year 2020. The government is determined not to allow anyone incitesectarian hatred and it would maintain peace in the society at all costs.