CTD Wraps Up 2024 With 52 Operations, 565 Extremist Accounts Blocked
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police's Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted 52 intelligence-based operations, 141 search operations, and blocked 565 social media accounts promoting linguistic, sectarian, and religious extremist content in 2024, reflecting its enhanced efforts to maintain law and order.
An official told APP that on assuming command, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, implemented several new reforms in the Islamabad Police Counter Terrorism Department (CTD). Due to these reforms, the performance of CTD improved compared to previous periods.
CTD conducted 52 intelligence-based operations and arrested 46 accused in order to maintain law and order and eradicate crime in 2024. During these operations, 1,480 grams of explosives, 10 detonators, and 10 feet of safety fuse wire, two meters of prima cord, eight grenades, mortar shells, IEDs, one space mine, 2,640 grams of ball bearings, nuts, bolts, five pistols, and a Kalashnikov with ammunition were recovered.
Similarly, during 141 search and combing operations, 9,378 houses were searched, details of 12,427 persons were checked, and 4,966 vehicles and motorcycles were inspected.
As a result, 201 motorcycles and 17 vehicles were transferred to different police stations for legal action.
Additionally, police teams also recovered 219 weapons of various types, 1,593 rounds of ammunition, 139 magazines, and 3,200 grams of hashish, 3,865 grams of heroin, 710 grams of ice, 3,950 grams of marijuana, and 202 bottles of liquor.
CTD sent 2,161 social media reports to the PTA and FIA for legal action against accounts involved in promoting linguistic, sectarian and religious extremist content. As a result, 565 accounts were blocked.
In 2024, CTD compiled a record of more than 12,400 Afghan citizens living in the Federal capital, while 92 illegal Afghan citizens were deported.
IG Rizvi said that the ICT Police is committed to maintaining law and order in the federal capital. The brave and dedicated officers of the Islamabad Police have sacrificed their lives to ensure the safety of the city by thwarting terrorists' ambitions.
IG expressed his determination that the Islamabad Police will continue to ensure the safety of the city by countering terrorist elements and destroying their evil intentions./APP-rzr-mkz
