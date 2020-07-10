CTF playing crucial role in making federal capital security foolproof: IGP

Inspector General of Police Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar on Saturday said that Counter Terrorism Force (CTF) has crucial role in making the federal capital security foolproof

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar on Saturday said that Counter Terrorism Force (CTF) has crucial role in making the Federal capital security foolproof.

"We have pride on CTF and the force has the best capability to fight terrorists in effective way" he expressed these views during his visit to Counter Terrorism Complex.

The family of martyred ASI Mohsin Zafar was especially invited and block of CTD complex, named after ASI Mohsin Zafar, was also inaugurated by the youngest daughter of the martyr and family along with IG Islamabad.

DIG Operations Syed Waqaruddin, DIG Safe City Sarfraz Ahmed Falaki, SSP HQ Irfan Tariq, SSP Traffic Farrukh Rashid, SSP CTD Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer, AIG Operations Haroon Joiya, SP CTD, Zonal SPs and other police officers have also attended the event On the occasion, the new logo of Counter Terrorism Force was also introduced and the IGP Islamabad handed over the logo m to SSP CTF. The CTF also conducted exhibited exercises against terrorists.

On the occasion, IG Islamabad said that the establishment of a force was of utmost importance to effectively combat the threat of terrorism facing the country. He congratulated the DIG Operations and his entire team for presenting the best presentation.

"The Counter Terrorism Department is performing very well, which is highly commendable," he said.

The IGP said the force has set an example of bravery by arresting the culprits involved in the killing of police officers and jawans. He said that the CTF had recently arrested the terrorists who martyred police officers in the Tarnol area.

The IGP Islamabad said, the Counter Terrorism Force had a key role in maintaining law and order in the federal capital. The force was fully capable of dealing effectively with the threat of terrorism in the city, he added.

A block was also being set up after the name of ASI Sajjad Ahmed Shaheed which would be inaugurated by his family, the IGP said.

The team that arrested the killers of Sajjad and Mohsin Zafar Shaheed was also awarded honorary certificates and cash prizes. The IGP also inaugurated a dispensary set up for the welfare of the jawans at the CTD Complex.

He also appreciated the efforts of DIG Operations Syed Waqaruddin and officers and jawans of CTD for showing outstanding performance.

He inaugurated the dispensary and recreation room and planted a tree in the CTD complex along with all the senior officers He also wrote his comments in the visiting book kept for the guests.