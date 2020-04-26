CTG hands over protective gears against COVID-19 to Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :China Three Gorges Corporation (CTG) handed over surgical masks, N-95 masks, kits, ventilators and other protective gears to Pakistan here Sunday.

The protective gears and equipment against COVID-19 protection were given in a ceremony which was also atteneded by Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing., Chairman CPEC Lt Gen ® Asim Saleem Bajwa and senior officers of NDMA, said a statement issued here.

The CTG has provided 340,000 disposable surgical masks to NDMA, 230,000 to PIMS, 60,000 AC Kahuta (Punjab) and 40,000 each to DCs Thatta, Sudhnutti and Kotli.

Similarly, as many as 34,400 KN-95 masks were handed over to NDMA, 12,000 to PIMS, 5,800 to AC Kahuta, 3,400 each to DCs Kotli and Sudhnutti and 4,000 to DC Thatta.

A total 5,460 protective clothing-185 were given to NDMA, 5,005 to PIMS, 980 AC Kahuta and 385 each to DCs Thatta, Kotli and Sudhnutti.

Similarly, as many as 10,000 medical face shields, 11,000 disposal medical cap, 5 non-portable ventilator, 28 portable ventilator and 30 monitors CM10 were given to Pakistan.