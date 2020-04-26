UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTG Hands Over Protective Gears Against COVID-19 To Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 09:50 PM

CTG hands over protective gears against COVID-19 to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :China Three Gorges Corporation (CTG) handed over surgical masks, N-95 masks, kits, ventilators and other protective gears to Pakistan here Sunday.

The protective gears and equipment against COVID-19 protection were given in a ceremony which was also atteneded by Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing., Chairman CPEC Lt Gen ® Asim Saleem Bajwa and senior officers of NDMA, said a statement issued here.

The CTG has provided 340,000 disposable surgical masks to NDMA, 230,000 to PIMS, 60,000 AC Kahuta (Punjab) and 40,000 each to DCs Thatta, Sudhnutti and Kotli.

Similarly, as many as 34,400 KN-95 masks were handed over to NDMA, 12,000 to PIMS, 5,800 to AC Kahuta, 3,400 each to DCs Kotli and Sudhnutti and 4,000 to DC Thatta.

A total 5,460 protective clothing-185 were given to NDMA, 5,005 to PIMS, 980 AC Kahuta and 385 each to DCs Thatta, Kotli and Sudhnutti.

Similarly, as many as 10,000 medical face shields, 11,000 disposal medical cap, 5 non-portable ventilator, 28 portable ventilator and 30 monitors CM10 were given to Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab China CPEC Thatta Kotli Kahuta Sunday

Recent Stories

CDA to distribute 500,000 meals as part of â€˜10 m ..

22 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber discusses the legal impacts of COVID ..

37 minutes ago

Maâ€™anâ€™s â€˜Together We Are Goodâ€™ programme p ..

37 minutes ago

DIFC announces Presidential Directive aimed at pro ..

52 minutes ago

Amana Healthcare joins forces with Abu Dhabiâ€™s h ..

1 hour ago

Minister of Education attends first virtual forum ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.