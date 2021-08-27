CTO accompanies children of Shaheed TW Naveed Khan on first day of school

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTO) Rawalpindi, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Rai Mazhar Iqbal Friday accompanied the children of Shaheed Traffic Warden (TW) Naveed Khan and dropped them on their first day of school.

The senior traffic police officers were also accompanied the CTO.

The squads of City Traffic Police, Dolphin and Elite Forces also escorted the children to pay tribute to the Shaheed TW.

After the martyrdom of Naveed Khan, the children of martyr went to school on the first day.

The CTO said the TW had sacrificed his live for the country and nation.

He said the great sacrifices of martyrs were unforgettable. "We stand by the families of martyrs at every moment as they are our real heroes," the CTO added.