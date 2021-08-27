UrduPoint.com

CTO Accompanies Children Of Shaheed TW Naveed Khan On First Day Of School

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

CTO accompanies children of Shaheed TW Naveed Khan on first day of school

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police (CTO) Rawalpindi, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Rai Mazhar Iqbal Friday accompanied the children of Shaheed Traffic Warden (TW) Naveed Khan and dropped them on their first day of school.

The senior traffic police officers were also accompanied the CTO.

The squads of City Traffic Police, Dolphin and Elite Forces also escorted the children to pay tribute to the Shaheed TW.

After the martyrdom of Naveed Khan, the children of martyr went to school on the first day.

The CTO said the TW had sacrificed his live for the country and nation.

He said the great sacrifices of martyrs were unforgettable. "We stand by the families of martyrs at every moment as they are our real heroes," the CTO added.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Traffic Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Ufone offers industry-lowest prepaid roaming servi ..

Ufone offers industry-lowest prepaid roaming service in China

4 minutes ago
 Comprehensive plan chalked out to achieve inclusiv ..

Comprehensive plan chalked out to achieve inclusive growth: Shaukat Tarin

12 minutes ago
 US singer Paul Stanley tests positive for COVID-19

US singer Paul Stanley tests positive for COVID-19

20 minutes ago
 PCB Chairman’s election scheduled for 13 Septemb ..

PCB Chairman’s election scheduled for 13 September

26 minutes ago
 Situation on Pak-Afghan international border is sa ..

Situation on Pak-Afghan international border is safe: DG ISPR

31 minutes ago
 OPPO Reno6 Series To Launch in September – Will ..

OPPO Reno6 Series To Launch in September – Will The Reno6 also be a technologi ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.