UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CTO Advises Bikers To Use Of Back View Mirrors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 01:00 PM

CTO advises bikers to use of back view mirrors

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Mazhar Iqbal has advised the bikers to use back view mirrors as one glance can save a two wheeler's life.

According to a City Traffic Police (CTO) spokesman, the CTO had directed the City Traffic Police (CTP) education Wing (EW) to accelerate the awareness campaign about use of back view mirrors.

Mazhar Iqbal said most of the road accidents and deaths of the bikers reported, were because of non-usage of back view mirrors.

Side-view mirrors are an important road safety aid, he said adding, the CTP had taken a new initiative to make roads safer for two-wheeler riders.

The spokesman informed that CTP also distributed awareness pamphlets and back view mirrors among motorcycles under ongoing awareness campaign launched by Education Wing of CTP here the other day.

He said, the CTP were making efforts to spread awareness about the rear view mirror which must be used by the two-wheeler riders, as these mirrors are the rear eye of the drivers during heavy flow of traffic on roads.

The CTP Education Wing officials had been directed to make the two-wheeler riders aware of the importance of rear view mirrors, he informed.

Mazhar Iqbal had also directed the CTP Education Wing to accelerate the public awareness campaign about traffic rules and road safety.

The CTO directed the officials concerned to ensure that the road users strictly observe traffic signs, signals, traffic rules and regulations on the city roads.

He said that maximum pamphlets should be distributed among the public, especially frequent road users, to spread awareness about traffic rules and road safety.

He said that the Education Wing had been making efforts to spread road safety awareness among the public so that travelling could be made safe and easy for all road users.

Related Topics

Police Education Road Traffic Rawalpindi All

Recent Stories

PSL 6 Match 02 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

56 minutes ago

IDEX, NAVDEX 2021 open in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago

Israel starts reopening as number of COVID vaccine ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 21, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology meets ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.